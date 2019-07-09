Video
Norman police say a video taken from a security camera at a residence in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue shows two women stealing the occupant's dog. One woman opens the screen door of the residence, at which point the dog walks out, is picked up and the women walk away.
