If local boys’ basketball teams had a “One Shining Moment” video compilation, then these are the players who would appear in it.
Across the Stillwater area, high school athletes showed composure in high-pressure moments, bounced back from obstacles and led their teams to notable accomplishments. Here are the 2022 Stillwater News Press All-Area Boys’ Basketball honorees.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Weedn, Glencoe
Weedn coached the Panthers – including two of his sons – to a Class B state title. Glencoe rolled to a 30-2 record and upset top-ranked Roff in the championship game.
Player of the Year: Gunnar Gordon, Pawnee
Senior point guard Gordon bounced back from an ACL injury to lead Pawnee through late-season games and the postseason. An Oklahoma Coaches Association’ All-State honoree, Gordon averaged 21.5 points per game, 7.1 assists per game and 4.8 rebounds per game. In Pawnee’s last game of the season, Gordon racked up 29 points against Merritt at Area.
First Team
Jake Mitchell, Pawnee
Mitchell and Gordon were Pawnee’s leading scorers. Senior guard Mitchell averaged 21.5 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game while adding totals of 35 steals and 18 blocks. As a three-year starter, Mitchell finished his career with 1,074 points and 601 boards.
Bayden Reese, Stillwater
Reese overcame an ankle injury and anchored the Pioneers as they fought through a tough Class 6A schedule. The senior guard led Stillwater with 14.7 points per game. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game. When the Pioneers placed third at the Enid Holiday Classic, Reese picked up All-Tournament honors.
Brad Reeves, Glencoe
Reeves’ dynamic 3-point shooting gave the Panthers a spark on their way to a state title. He went 107 for 256, or 42%, from 3-point range. An Oklahoma Coaches’ Association All-State honoree, Reeves averaged 15.2 points per game and set a career high of 30 against Wellston. In five games, he had 20-plus points.
Brody Roe, Morrison
Senior guard Roe played a major role in the Wildcats’ climb to a 23-5 record and a Class 2A state semifinal appearance. He averaged 16.2 points per game and hit the winning shot in Morrison’s quarterfinal matchup against Oklahoma Union. Roe picked up Oklahoma East Small School All-Star and All-State honors.
Jaken Weedn, Glencoe
Staying composed under pressure, Glencoe junior Weedn made the free throws that secured a state title. Weedn had a team-high 17.3 points per game and scored at least 20 points in 12 games, including his season-best 27 against Fort Cobb in the Area Finals. He was named the Class B State Tournament MVP.
Second Team
Gabe Battles, Morrison
Ty Grimes, Ripley
Gannon McCutchen, Perkins-Tryon
Tre’ Speer, Glencoe
Trey Tuck, Stillwater
Honorable Mention
Jordon Beaver, Glencoe
Kris Boynton, Coyle
Allen Brown, Frontier
Sutton Burnett, Pawnee
Bryson Cash, Perry
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Dylan Davidson, Perkins-Tryon
Trevin Ezell, Cushing
Dylan Hight, Perry
Allen Jones, Frontier
Isaiah Lemons, Coyle
Quincy Mouton, Perkins-Tryon
PJ Reece, Yale
Tucker Shepherd, Perkins-Tryon
Gabe Skibbe, Ripley
Barrett Stevenson, Pawnee
Jaxton Weedn, Glencoe
