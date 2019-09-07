Led by senior quarterback Mason Drake, Perry earned itself a 55-12 win on the road against Blackwell for the 11th-straight year.
This year, Perry looks to build upon the success it had last year, going 8-3 with an unfortunate early first round exit from the playoffs. The offense showed dominance with Drake throwing for 358 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
Wide receiver Ethan Calhoon ended the game with 10 receptions for 95 yards. On top of that, running back Dylan Avery found the endzone three times to secure a solid road win for Perry. They will be on the road again next week to play Meeker.
Coyle falls in road opener
The trip to face off against Pioneer-Pleasant Vale ended with a 48-20 loss for Coyle. The Bluejackets put themselves in a hole from the start with three-straight penalties out of the gate.
After working out the first game rust, Coyle began to move the ball better as the game progressed. Defensively, they were aggressive and forced some turnovers. They will look to build on that going into next week in another road game against Yale.
Cushing and Bristow go down to the wire
With a final score of 19-16, Cushing went home with a tough Week One loss. Led by a core of senior leadership, the Tigers will have to put this one behind them quick with Perkins-Tryon coming to town for Week 2.
The News Press was unable to get any additional stats from this game after multiple attempts to get ahold of the coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.