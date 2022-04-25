The Payne County Child Abuse Prevention Taskforce hosted a free art show on Friday at Modella Art Gallery. The task force comprises Wings of Hope Family Crisis Services, Lions Meadows of Hope, Payne County Youth Services, and CASA For Kids.
Brittany Stangl and Ashley Trahan, both employed by WOH, organized the first-ever art show called "Hope in my Story looks like ... a Children's Art Exhibit.
Trahan and Stangl said they were brainstorming ideas when they settled on hosting an art show. Local foster kids and kids in shelters were able to create art that was showcased and sold at Modella Art Gallery.
"So each piece is obviously anonymous, and it's from Lions Wings and PCYS, and anyone who wanted to participate could," Trahan said. "There's kids from the PCYS shelter, there's OJA (Office of Juvenile Affairs) and then there's also foster kids from Lions Meadows of Hope."
The show's goal was to bring local attention to the task force and raise funds for the agencies participating in the task force. While providing an artistic outlet for the children whose art was featured, WOH Marketing and Communications Manager Jet Turner said.
Since this was their first art show, Stangle and Trahan said they were nervous and unsure what the turnout would be. They were pleasantly surprised to see how packed Modella was and how interested people were in the art.
"I think I'm really excited about it. I feel like we have a lot of people, and it turned out a lot better than I hoped for," Stangle said.
The artwork featured and sold were created by kids as young as 3 and up to 18. Bidding per piece started at $25, and a $400 tattoo voucher was also raffled. Turner said as of now, more than $2,000 has been raised.
Stangle said she wanted people to know that child abuse can be prevented and to keep in mind that everyone is a mandated reporter, no matter the job.
