The Center for Sovereign Nations at Oklahoma State University was created in 2015 to help provide more resources and services to students who are citizens of Oklahoma’s tribal nations.
Its mission is to promote understanding, respect and exercise of tribal sovereignty, promote Native American student success and graduation and to increase total partnerships between OSU and the 39 federally recognized tribes of Oklahoma.
One of the programs put on during most semesters is the Sovereignty Speaks speakers series, which hosted Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Wednesday. Hoskin spoke on the history of the Cherokee Nation, as well as issues he has faced since being elected in 2019.
The Cherokee Nation is the largest tribe in the U.S. with 380,000 residents, as well as residents in all 50 states.
“We are in an era of prosperity the likes of which we’ve not seen,” Hoskin said. “It’s not an era that started a month ago or two months ago. It’s been years and decades in the making. But I think we’re in a position of strength we’ve not seen in our long and storied history.”
Hoskin discussed some of the trials and tribulations that have befallen the Cherokee Nation during its history, including the Trail of Tears, which resulted in the nation’s residents ceding land in the southeast and being removed to what was then called Indian Territory. Hoskin said lessons can still be learned from tragedies such as these.
“We have to remember, and we have to remind people, not to scold this country, but to remember and remind people what the Indian nations have gone through,” he said. “And probably lessons for today. It was not a good idea in the 1830s to round up people and put them in cages. It was a bad idea then and it’s a bad idea today.”
Hoskin said it wasn’t until the 1970s when tribal residents became able to elect their representatives. He said that has allowed the Cherokee Nation to reach great heights.
“In the 1970s, a change in federal law allowed us to reconstitute and rebuild. That is the era we’re in now,” Hoskin said. “Since the 1970s, we have been on a steady trajectory of progress and prosperity. The lesson from all of that that I take, is when the Cherokee people are allowed to exercise those rights that the creator guaranteed: the right to self identify, the right to govern yourself. When we’re allowed to govern ourselves and chart our own destiny, we do amazing things. When the opposite is true, we suffer and we don’t reach those heights.”
Hoskin on gaming compact
One of the main issues facing tribal leaders in Oklahoma has been the discussions with Gov. Kevin Stitt over the gaming compact, which Stitt said expired at the end of 2019.
Fifteen years ago, an agreement was reached between Oklahoma and all of the tribes in the state to engage in Las Vegas style gaming.
Stitt said in July that he believed the original rate of 4-6 percent of tribal revenues was fair at the time of the agreement, but that it was time to take a new look at the agreement.
Hoskin said he believes the gaming compact is the most successful state and tribal partnership in the history of the United States. He said tribes have sent $1.5 billion from the state’s cut since its inception, and has actually over performed based on what people predicted, totaling as much as three times more than was predicted by some.
“I respect the fact that the Governor of Oklahoma has an awesome responsibility to govern this state. I have a responsibility, too, to the Cherokee people,” Hoskin said. “He says that the compact expired at the beginning of this year. In the language of the compact, it talks about renewal. It says it would renew if the government of the state of Oklahoma takes certain actions. One of those actions has to do with the horse racing industry. The idea is that the horse racing industry continued with the addition of those electronic games. Of course, you would want this entire bargain to continue.”
Hoskin said the gaming compact’s wording says it would renew if certain actions were taken by the Oklahoma government. He said Stitt’s stance is that it definitively ended on Dec. 31.
“He calls it a contract that renews into perpetuity … it’s a compact. It’s an inter-governmental compact,” Hoskin said. “I could point to a lot of examples of inter-governmental compacts, even between states, that have automatic renewal. But this compact doesn’t renew into perpetuity. It renews if certain conditions are met. So it makes sense to me that it renews. It makes sense by the plain language of the compact that it renews. That’s really the sticking point, right now.
“As chief of the Cherokee Nation, I was not willing to bargain with the governor … until he actually made a proposal. The first word I heard from it was reading an op-ed in the Tulsa World. I think the tribes have earned the respect to not read about it in the Tulsa World. I think we should be shown more respect. But I wouldn’t sit down and talk about the core of the compact, which is the rate that the state gets. If there was a clock ticking over my head, and every tick of that clock was closer to the entire compact going away, you can imagine the pressure that an Indian leader would be under to sign something, because at midnight, Dec. 31, 2019, it’s all going away.
“If that were true, then I would be at the state capitol right away to talk about it for my people. But it’s not true. Because it’s not true, the Indian leaders of this state are not going to sit down under those circumstances. We’ve always been willing to talk about the rate, but as chief of the Cherokee Nation, the Cherokee people are not going to get less because of compact negotiations. What I want to do is look at the compact revenue as a pie. Not change the slice of the pie so much, but make the pie bigger. Maybe we could add enhancements to the compact. But we can’t have those negotiations as long as there’s a phony deadline hanging over our heads.”
Exercising an 180-year old right
One of the things Hoskin has achieved as principal chief, among many others, is that he appointed the tribe’s first delegate, Kim Teehee, to the U.S. Congress. The right was enacted into the Treaty of New Echota in 1835, the same treaty that resulted in the removal of the Cherokee Nation from the southeast U.S.
Hoskin said he felt like he was able to achieve a measure of justice in being able to use that provision of the treaty.
“I think it was a measure of justice for me to go to Washington, D.C., with other Cherokee leaders and look across the table to those federal leaders in the same city where they told John Ross, ‘The Treaty of New Echota is the law of the land, Chief, and you will abide by it,’” Hoskin said. “To essentially tell them, ‘The Treaty of New Echota is the law of the land, and you will abide by it.’ That’s part of what we’re trying to achieve. To hold the United States accountable, and to make sure this is a country that lives up to its word. Because I am a proud Cherokee, but I’m also a proud American. I think this country is at its best when it keeps its word. It ought to keep its word to the Indian nations.”
