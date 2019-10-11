This courtroom sketch depicts from left, attorney Kevin Downing, Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, attorney Thomas Zehnle and U.S. Judge Michael Nachmanoff, at federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Parnas and Fruman, two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and the Ukraine investigation, were charged with federal campaign finance violations. The charges relate to a $325,000 donation to a group supporting President Donald Trump's reelection.