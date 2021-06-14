Pulitzer Prize-winner Jeffery Gerritt, editor of The Herald in Sharon and New Castle News, has won yet another national honor — this year’s Sigma Delta Chi Award for editorial writing from the Society of Professional journalists.
The award, in the circulation category of up to 100,000, honored editorials written for the Palestine Herald-Press that focused on the lack of COVID-19 safeguards for prisoners and employees in the Texas prison system.
The prison epidemic helped spread COVID-19 throughout rural East Texas. Gerritt’s editorials not only exposed the scope of the problem, but also prescribed ways to control the outbreak of the virus in Texas prisons.
This is Gerritt’s fourth Sigma Delta Chi Award. He also won in 2017 at the Herald-Press, 2010 at the Detroit Free Press, and 2014 at The Toledo Blade.
Gerritt, a Detroit Free Press columnist and editorial writer for 17 years, was named editor of The Herald and New Castle News in August. From 2017 to 2020, Gerritt served as editor of the Palestine Herald-Press.
While editor of the Herald-Press, Gerritt, competing against the nation’s largest newspapers, won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing, the National Headliner’s Award, and the Walker Stone Award from the Scripps-Howard Foundation.
The initial editorial on the lack of COVID-19 testing in the Texas prison system, the largest in the country, appeared on the front page of the April 27, 2020, Herald-Press.
“Jeffery Gerritt’s comprehensive and powerful editorials pointed out the possible consequences of the pandemic among some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, those confined to and working in the 100 Texas prisons,” said Bill Ketter, CNHI’s senior vice president of news. “The editorials helped provoke action and saved lives.”
Judges in the annual Society of Professional Journalists contest chose winners from entries in categories covering print, radio, television, and digital. The awards recognize outstanding work published or broadcast in 2020.
