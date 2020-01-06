Negah Hekmati, left, looks on as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., addresses a news conference about Hekmati's ordeal during an hours-long delay returning to the U.S. from Canada with her family days earlier, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Seattle. Civil rights groups and lawmakers were demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend. In a statement Sunday, the Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington.