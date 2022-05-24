Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.