Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.