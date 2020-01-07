Iranian lawmakers chant slogans as some of them hold posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone attack, in an open session of parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Iran's parliament has passed an urgent bill declaring the U.S. military's command at the Pentagon in Washington and those acting on its behalf "terrorists," subject to Iranian sanctions.