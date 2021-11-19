From left, Kariann Swart, Joseph Rosenbaum's fiancee, Susan Hughes, Anthony Huber's great aunt, and Hannah Gittings, Anthony Huber's girlfriend, listen as Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.