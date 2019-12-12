In this 2016 photo provided by Thomas Marrinson, Allison Beach holds the hand of her ailing mother Kathryne Beach inside her home in Hinesburg, Vt. Allison Beach and her husband struggled to figure out how to get help for her mother, who lived with them for three years before dying at their home Hinesburg, Vermont, in 2016. The experience led Beach, who was a nurse, to seek special training in end-of-life care and has become a doula, hoping to help others in such circumstances.