FILE - In this Saturday, April 10, 2010 file photo, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier holds a census form while working his route in Charlotte, N.C. On Friday, July 12, 2019, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that if President Barack Obama could remove the citizenship question in 2010 without the Supreme Court, why does President Donald Trump need permission to put it back on? Documents from 2008 show the bureau planned to only ask 10 census questions on the 2010 form - none of them about citizenship.