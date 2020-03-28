FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Friday, March 27, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Pelosi snuck $25 million worth of pay raises for Congress in the federal relief bill intended to help Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic. A proposal in the economic rescue package sets aside $25 million for the House of Representatives but “none of those funds will go to member salaries,” Evan Hollander, the communications director for the House Appropriations Committee, told The Associated Press.