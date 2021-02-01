FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega Python vs. Gatoroid" at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit '90s sitcom "Saved by the Bell," was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer.