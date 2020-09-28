In order to get a sense of local voter sentiment before Nov. 3 Election Day, The News Press and CNHI, owner of community newspapers in 22 states, are conducting a survey.
The survey will be available through Oct. 12.
Kathleen Unruh, age 77, of Stillwater, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation.
James A. Varble, age 73, of Ripley, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Arrangements pending with Strode Funeral Home and Cremation.
Vickie Annette (Pulliam) Longan, 65, passed on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Oklahoma City, OK, after a long battle with breast cancer. Services are pending at this time. Strode Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements. She was born in Oklahoma City on January 19, 1955, to J. Gordon Pu…
