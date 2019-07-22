About 200-300 people from the North Texas (Dallas-Fort Worth area) Puerto Rican community gather to protest Gov. Ricardo Rossello outside the Adobo Puerto Rican Cafe in Irving, Texas, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Puerto Rico's embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island's leader, though he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party.