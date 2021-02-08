U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, died Sunday at the age of 67.
Wright, who has also battled lung cancer, is the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Wright was elected in 2018 to the Texas' 6th congressional district in Arlington.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago. Both he and his wife Susan were being treated at Baylor Hospital He was previously hospitalized due to complications surrounding his cancer treatment in September 2020.
