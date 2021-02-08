Texas Congressman-Hospitalized

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wright, the Texas Republican who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday, Feb. 8. He was 67. 

 Carolyn Kaster/AP

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, died Sunday at the age of 67. 

Wright, who has also battled lung cancer, is the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wright was elected in 2018 to the Texas' 6th congressional district in Arlington. 

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago. Both he and his wife Susan were being treated at Baylor Hospital He was previously hospitalized due to complications surrounding his cancer treatment in September 2020. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you