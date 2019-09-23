Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.