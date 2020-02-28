FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, a worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing. Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday, that the drug's maker contacted health officials recently about the shortage, which it blamed on a manufacturing issue with the medicine's key ingredient.