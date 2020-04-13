FILE - In this April 3, 2020, file photo, a car exits the drive-thru of a PNC Bank in downtown Scranton, Pa. Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts this week. The IRS tweeted Saturday, April 11, 2020, that it had begun depositing funds into taxpayers’ bank accounts and would be working to get them out as fast as it can. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)