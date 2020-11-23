2020 Stillwater Christmas Parade of Lights winners announced

Stillwater still had a Christmas parade this year, although it looked a little different with viewers driving from display to display with the theme "Christmas at the Movies" in a reverse Christmas parade.
Organizers released a statement thanking the community and congratulating the winners.
"Was a great but different year, there was a lot of lights going on this year, and hope you all got out to see them. The judges studied hard, and looked at all the angles. It was a difficult year to judge and decide as always. So many were great!! We are hoping to be back to our normal gathering with you all Downtown next year!!
Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all those that helped with this event. Special thanks to VisitStillwater, and The Stillwater Newspress!. And a Extra Special thanks to Santa for being able to come to visit and Stan Clark Companies for being such a great host!!
See you in 2021. And remember a lot of these lights will be around the entire season, so stop by and see what shines bright in Stillwater. Check out VisitStillwater.org for events this season, and updated maps where you can find our winners and sight seeing "Light" trips for you family.!!"
A panel of judges selected the following groups for honors in this year's competition.
Community Groups:
1st Canyon Malamutes
2nd KLIFE
3rd Ghaemi’s Gone Griswold
Commerical Groups:
1st Brookdale Living Solutions
2nd Metro First Realty Unlimited
3rd Grand River Dam Authority
Best Use of Lights:
Grand River Dam Authority
Best Use of Theme:
Metro First Realty Unlimited
