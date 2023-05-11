Congratulations Class of 2023!
Today New Press print subscribers received their copy of the commemorative 2023 Graduation Magazine featuring high school graduates from the Payne County area including: Coyle, Frontier, Glencoe, Morrison, Mulhall-Orlando, Pawnee, Perkins-Tryon, Perry, Ripley, Stillwater and Yale, Oklahoma.
If you are not a print subscriber you can pick up your copy at area news stands or at the News Press office. You can also view the digital flip book version here.
Thank you the schools who participate and local advertisers who make this annual publication possible.
