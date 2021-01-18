The Stillwater News Press, Stillwater League of Women Voters and Stillwater Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a series of virtual forums so voters can learn about the candidates seeking seats on the Stillwater City Council.
All forums will be streamed online as Facebook Live events and the candidates will attend via Zoom. Viewers will be able to submit questions.
The first candidate forum, moderated by Stillwater News Press City Editor Michelle Charles, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and will focus on general government and essential services.
At 8 a.m. on Jan. 29th the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will present a forum moderated by Government Affairs Committee Chair Bryan Langford-Loftis that focuses on business issues and economic development.
At 6 p.m. on Feb. 4th the Stillwater League of Women Voters will present a forum moderated by Gladeen Allred that focuses on quality of life services offered by the City of Stillwater and the city’s public/private partnerships.
All forums will be posted on the various organizations’ social media pages for later viewing.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Feb. 9 to decide local municipal offices and school board seats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.