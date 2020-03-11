Yes on 805, a campaign to place State Question 805 on the ballot and end the use of sentence enhancements for nonviolent offenses, and Indivisible Stillwater, a non-partisan group that seeks to boost engagement with the democratic system, are hosting a town hall meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 524 N. Stallard St..
The event is free and open to the public.
Panelists will include Nicole McAfee from Yes on 805, Oklahoma Representatives Trish Ranson and John Talley, Oklahoma Senator Tom Dugger and local pastor Valerie Steele.
