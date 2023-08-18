The Friends of the Stillwater Public Library’s annual fall book sale begins Thursday, Sept. 14, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 17. The sale will take place on the first and second floors of the north building at the Stillwater Public Library.
The Friends of the Library supports and promotes the Stillwater Public Library. They held the first documented used book sale 41 years ago with earnings of just over $1,000.
“The sale has grown so much over the years,” said Library Director Stacy DeLano. “Funds raised from the book sales pay for summer reading programs, community reading initiatives, new library materials and so much more. The sales allow us to provide services and resources to our community that we otherwise could not.”
A member preview kicks off the sale on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5-8 p.m. Friends of the Library members get first access to shop the thousands of books, DVDs, audiobooks and magazines.
“Even if you are not a friend of the library yet, you can easily join at the door,” DeLano said. “Memberships cost $10 per calendar year, so if you already purchased a spring membership, you can attend the fall sale for free.”
Preview sale shoppers can purchase a total of 100 books, including 50 children’s books per membership. Hardbacks cost $1, and paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks are 50 cents apiece. Children’s and young adult books sell for 25 cents each.
The sale opens to the general public with no admission fee on Friday, Sept. 15, at noon and runs until 8 p.m. It resumes Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The $1 bag sale takes place on the final day, Sunday, Sept. 17. Customers can purchase an entire bag of books of the buyer’s choosing for $1 per bag. Shoppers have no limit on the number of bags that they can buy. The bag sale starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
The Friends need additional volunteers to help with the sale. Anyone interested in helping should contact the Library Help Desk at askalibrarian@stillwater.org or 405-372-3633 x8106. Librarians will connect potential volunteers with Friends of the Library members.
Books that remain unsold after the sale are available to non-profit organizations for free but must be selected and removed Sunday, Sept. 17, between 4:30-6 p.m. or Monday, Sept. 18, between 9-11 a.m. Registration is required. Please email askalibrarian@stillwater.org to register your non-profit organization for pick-up.
Sale shoppers can visit stillwaterok.gov/Library for more information about book sales and becoming a Friends of the Library member.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
