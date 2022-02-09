Submit calendar items by emailing events@stwnewspress.com.
Feb. 11
Classic Cinema at the Community Center presents: "The Trip to Bountiful" at 7 p.m. in the Winfrey Houston Auditorium. Masks and safe distancing are encouraged. The theater has a seating capacity of 710 and typically has between 100 and 150 guests with plenty of room to spread out. Admission is free, along with parking and refreshments.
Feb. 12
UPDATE: Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction hosted by the SHS Pioneer Soccer Booster Club. 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. now at the Stillwater Middle School Student Center. $5 plate includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee and juice. All proceeds benefit SHS boys and girls soccer.
Feb. 24
Bouncing Back: Expectations and discipline. A free support and learning series for parents of elementary students. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Highland Park Elementary. RSVP requested but not required: www.sps.blue/bounce. Contact Amber Lewis at 405-533-5664 or alewis@stillwaterschools.com
March 5
Seabees’ 80th Birthday. Noon at Freddie Paul’s Steakhouse. Guests welcome. For more information visit seabeesofnco.org.
March 31
Bouncing Back: Screen Time, Social Media, and Cyber Safety. A free support and learning series for parents of elementary students. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sangre Ridge Elementary. RSVP requested but not required: www.sps.blue/bounce. Contact Amber Lewis at 405-533-5664 or alewis@stillwaterschools.com
April 28
Bouncing Back: Substance Abuse and experimentation. A free support and learning series for parents of elementary students. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Westwood Elementary. RSVP requested but not required: www.sps.blue/bounce. Contact Amber Lewis at 405-533-5664 or alewis@stillwaterschools.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.