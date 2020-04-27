State Highway 51 will narrow to one lane at I-35 near Stillwater beginning Tuesday and continuing through summer 2020 as construction crews repair damage done on Sept. 9 when a vehicle struck the bridge crossing over state Highway 51.
The northbound ramp for I-35 from the eastbound land of state Highway 51 will close at 7 p.m. Thursday and remain closed through midnight Saturday. Motorists will have to use alternate routes.
The detour will be northbound US 77 to southbound I-35.
Traffic will be impacted for both the eastbound and westbound lanes of state Highway 51 at I-35 near Stillwater through the summer.
Eastbound state Highway 51 will be narrowed to one lane under I-35 starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The ramp to southbound I-35 from westbount state Highway 51 will remain narrowed to one lane.
Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to two lanes with no shoulder at the interchange with state Highway 51. The merge area will be limited from the state Highway 51 ramp.
The $644,000 construction contract was awarded in December to Manhattan Road and Bridge Co. of Tulsa.
More details will be sent as the project progresses. To stay up to date on the upcoming closures, check @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook or at www.odot.org, where motorists also can sign up for email advisories.
