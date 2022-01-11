ITN Ep 35 podcast cover

Episode 35 – In the Newsroom: Respecting cultural differences – Afghan resettlement in Stillwater, Part two.

In part two of the series, we hear the rest of Michelle’s interview with Salman Rafique, an OSU student from Pakistan. Salman is a volunteer helping Afghan refugees resettle in Stillwater. Salman and Michelle discuss cultural differences between Afghanistan and Stillwater, especially around the interaction between men and women. He also shares his own experience adapting to cultural differences and finding acceptance while away from home.

Links mentioned on the show:

Recorded Nov. 10 and Dec. 30, 2021

Episode permalink: https://www.studiostillwater.net/in-the-newsroom-ep35-afghan-resettlement-stillwater-part-two

