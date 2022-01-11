In part two of the series, we hear the rest of Michelle’s interview with Salman Rafique, an OSU student from Pakistan. Salman is a volunteer helping Afghan refugees resettle in Stillwater. Salman and Michelle discuss cultural differences between Afghanistan and Stillwater, especially around the interaction between men and women. He also shares his own experience adapting to cultural differences and finding acceptance while away from home.
Recorded Nov. 10 and Dec. 30, 2021
Episode permalink: https://www.studiostillwater.net/in-the-newsroom-ep35-afghan-resettlement-stillwater-part-two
