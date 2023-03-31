Legends dating back to ancient Greece hold that the final song of a swan is the sweetest and most beautiful that the swan has ever vocalized. This has given rise to the metaphorical phrase “swan song” which could apply to a special effort, or performance given just prior to retirement.
Such a performance will be that given by Judy White as Director of the Stillwater Community Singers (the Singers) at their Spring concert at the Stillwater Community Center auditorium on April 20, 2023.
As the Singers began rehearsals in January in preparation for the Spring concert, Judy announced that she would be stepping down as Director following the Spring event.
It was notable that Judy had selected all the music for this concert by herself in a very timely fashion, suggesting that she was planning for this to be a special performance, her “swan song” as Director of the Singers.
Having been raised in a family that loved to sing all types of music, Judy developed a passion for vocal music, particularly choral music. This lead her to participation in church choirs and school choruses through her college years. When the Stillwater Civic Chorale (later to become Stillwater Community Singers) was formed in 1994 she naturally became one of the charter members. The mission to perform mostly lighter, more popular music was very appealing to Judy.
She has been a very active contributor to the Singers for almost 30 years, becoming a part-time director of the Women’s chorus in 1999. After assisting director Ken Carter with the mixed chorus for a few years, Judy became Principal Director in 2015.
Over the years, Judy has honed her directing skills, blending her personality and musical technique to produce a pleasant, yet disciplined, rehearsal experience and concerts that are entertaining and a high quality performance.
She has been driven by a strong commitment of service to, and has worked effectively with diverse elements of, the Stillwater community. Judy will be missed as director, but fortunately will be continuing as a member of the Singers. Certainly, the April concert will deserve recognition as her “Swan Song” and will be an event not to be missed.
Put it on your calendar at 7:30 p.m., April 20 in the Winfrey Houston Auditorium at the Stillwater Community Center, with reception to follow.
– Larry Zirkle
