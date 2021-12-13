Northbound traffic on Perkins Road, also known as US-177, was limited to one lane Monday, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation had announced.
A planned widening and improvement of the road, which is both a highway and a main commercial corridor in Stillwater, has been in the planning phase for several years.
Construction on the $18 million project will start with northbound lanes beginning near the intersection at McElroy and will move north toward Lakeview Road in one-half mile increments, ODOT said last week. Lane closures will be intermittent and will shift.
The outside, northbound lane was closed Monday afternoon beginning as far south as the 200 block of N. Perkins Road and continuing to Lakeview Road. Heavy equipment was parked in lots along Perkins Road.
By spring, both northbound and southbound Perkins Road will have lane closures.
“It will be down to one lane each way, going head to head,” ODOT spokesperson Lisa Shearer-Salim said.
The project will take about two years, dependent on weather, but work will be suspended in the fall for Oklahoma State University football game day traffic.
According to ODOT, drivers will find reduced speed limits in the work area. They are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes if possible.
Some business driveways will be blocked beginning in early 2022 but ODOT is assuring drivers and business owners that at least one entrance will remain open at all times.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
