Payne County Youth Services, Inc. is holding its 15th annual “An Evening to Remember” gala at the Conoco Phillips OSU Alumni Center at 6 p.m., Saturday April 29.
PCYS is excited to share new and exciting entertainment this year “Let’s Play Family Feud” with celebrity teams and audience teams. Dinner will be catered by Free Range Kitchen and additional entertainment by Functional Polly. There are four sponsorship levels including:
The Steve Harvey, $10,000, up to 3 tables of 10, includes name and logo displayed at event, name and logo featured in event program, name and logo featured in post-event thank-you ad and name and logo posted on PCYS website and social media.
The Richard Dawson, $5,000, up to 2 tables of 10, includes name and logo displayed at event, name and logo featured in post-event thank-you ad and name and logo posted on PCYS website and social media.
The Louie Anderson, $1,500, up to 1 table of 10, includes name and logo displayed at event, name and logo featured in post-event thank-you ad and name and logo posted on PCYS website and social media.
The Ray Combs, $500, 4 reservations.
Individual reservations, $75.
Purchase a sponsorship package before 5:00p.m. April 3, 2023, to add a special thank-you spotlight on PCYS social media.
Payne County Youth Services, Inc. has been providing free, quality services for over 50 years. Please come out for a fun night of dinner, games and music and support the critical, life-changing services PCYS provides for children, youth and families.
For more information or to make reservations please visit www.pcys.org, the PCYS facebook page or contact Sheri Gray at 405-377-3380.
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.