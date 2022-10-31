October and November always have some of the hottest book releases of the year as publishers push their biggest titles to retailers ahead of holiday shopping and book awards season. Libraries reap the benefits of this big title boom, with many readers placing holds on their favorite authors.
This year is especially exciting since many authors who have not published in years will be making a return.
On Oct. 4, Celeste Ng followed up “Little Fires Everywhere” with “Our Missing Hearts,” a dystopian story set in the near future, and the suspenseful trial drama “Mad Honey,” a collaboration between Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, also came out. John Sandford and Elin Hilderbrand have new titles “Righteous Prey” and “Endless Summer: Stories.”
David Baldacci’s new entry in his “Memory Man” series featuring Amos Decker was released on Oct. 11. “Long Shadows” will be the seventh title in the series. Nelson DeMille also revisits a favorite character John Corey in the thriller “The Maze.” Danielle Steel and Stuart Woods also released “The High Notes” and “Distant Thunder.”
Oct. 18 had many huge titles coming out. Barbara Kingsolver returned with “Demon Copperhead,” inspired by “David Copperfield,” and set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. John Irving released his first book since 2015, “The Last Chairlift,” about a boy born out of wedlock to a ski instructor. The unstoppable Colleen Hoover, who currently has eight books in the top 15 of the NYT trade paperback list, released “It Starts With Us,” a sequel to “It Ends With Us.”
October always brings a new John Grisham legal thriller. This year he released “The Boys From Biloxi,” about two friends who grow up to find themselves on opposite sides of the law.
October wrapped up with a new novel by Cormac McCarthy. “The Passenger” is his first book since 2006’s “The Road.” It is the first book in a two-volume work about a salvage diver named Bobby Western. Look for the sequel “Stella Maris” in December, which will tell the story of Bobby’s sister, Alicia Western. Familiar series favorites “Jack Reacher” and “Alex Cross” will also make appearances from authors Lee Child and James Patterson in “No Plan B” and “Triple Cross.” Stacy Schiff, who has had non-fiction hits with “Cleopatra” and “The Witches: Salem 1692,” also released “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” on Oct. 25.
On Nov. 1, Janet Evanovich publishes her twenty-ninth “Stephanie Plum” book “Going Rogue.” “Friends” star Matthew Perry also releases his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”
Nov. 8 brings a new Michael Connelly book “Desert Star,” and Kevin Wilson follows up “Nothing to See Here” with “Now is Not the Time to Panic.”
Michelle Obama releases “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” on Nov. 15. Her previous book “Becoming” was the bestselling book of 2018 and earned that claim within 15 days of its release.
November ends with new books by several big-name authors, including “The Choice: Dragon Heart Legacy by Nora Roberts,” “Hunting Time” by Jeffery Deaver and “The Whittiers by Danielle Steel.” Louise Penny also releases “A World of Curiosities,” the new “Chief Inspector Gamache” novel on Nov. 29.
To see the newest additions to the Oklahoma Virtual Library each week, check the “Just Added” link in the Libby app or visit okvirtuallibrary.overdrive.com and click “Just Added” to find recent purchases and place a hold.
Special thanks to the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries which have granted Library Services and Technology Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Oklahoma Virtual Library. Additional titles will be purchased with these funds throughout the year.
