As the spring livestock show season came to an end, the Mulhall-Orlando FFA chapter’s hard work and dedication came shining through at the 2022 Oklahoma Youth Expo. Success at the Oklahoma Youth Expo is the pinnacle of every member’s dream when exhibiting livestock in Oklahoma. This year our chapter excelled in the breeding and market animal shows, and in the Ag Mechanics competitions.
OYE started with the newly popular Ag Mechanics & Engineering Contest. Mulhall-Orlando FFA members Garret Perrin and Jace Taylor won 1st Place in their class and 4th in their division to qualify their project in the OYE Sale hosted by Big Iron auctions. This contest provides an opportunity for Oklahoma 4-H & FFA members to promote their skills through competition and receive recognition for their achievements.
The livestock competitions started with the breeding animal shows. KayLea Taylor started the winning ways when she was selected Grand Champion in the Champion’s Tribute Doe Show. In the purebred ewe show, Callen Oldenburg had the Champion Suffolk and Champion Southdown ewe. Callen was ultimately selected as Reserve Grand Champion Ewe with his Southdown. In the beef heifer show, Denver McKay won Division Champion Junior Yearling with his Horned Hereford Heifer. The Mulhall-Orlando 4-H also had two of their members make the Night of Stars Gilt Sale. Fletcher Inman made the sale with his 38th Overall Dark Cross Gilt. His brother Dax Inman made the sale as well with his 54th Overall Commercial Gilt.
The M-O FFA show team kept up the winning ways in the market animal shows, and three members made the OYE Sale of Champions. Once again Callen Oldenburg found the purple ribbon, winning Breed Champion Suffolk Wether. Briley Harman placed 2nd with her Shorthorn steer and made the Sale of Champions as the 5th overall Shorthorn steer. The final member who made the sale was Lincoln Oldenburg with his Market Goat. Congratulations to all the exhibitors for their successes this spring!
