The entire Secondary Morrison School gathered for the last time on May 18. There were awards given for outstanding performance of the students, especially the senior Class of 2022.
High School Principal Nick Hoover greeted the crowd, followed by Wyatt Miller presenting the Bowling Team Awards.
Coach Bob Nelson presented awards for the high school boys’ basketball. National History Day Awards were distributed by Patty Sanders and Cindy Carr.
Valedictorians Paris Warriner and Caleb Horne were esteemed, as well as Salutatorians Vanesa Bedolla, Kelli Veit and Jared Harmon. Michelle Shiplett from First National Bank and Trust Company provided gifts for the “Vals and Sals.”
Murray State College Coach Jake Mitzner presented their Scholarships. Randy Will gave awards from the Natural Resources Conservation Services.
Cindy Carr bestowed awards on behalf of the American Legion. Counselor Julie Lockwood handed out the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum $6,000 scholarship to Caleb Horne.
The Northeastern State University Green and White Scholarship, $1,400 per semester, was awarded to Gabe Battles. Counselor Julie Lockwood presented the scholarship. She also gave the Academic Achievement Award for Southwestern Oklahoma State University granted to Jaden Luckey.
Redlands Community College recognized Jared Harmon’s excellent performance by awarding the Presidential Scholarship. Rocky Woods received a wrestling scholarship on behalf of the Oklahoman Wesleyan University.
Taten Rupp was awarded a full ride baseball scholarship from Seminole State College. Oklahoma State University bestowed three Academic Excellence Scholarships on Dylan Scoles, Kelli Veit, and Caleb Horne.
The $750 Voice of Democracy Scholarship (administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars) went to Caleb Horne. The $1,000 Perry Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship was given to Kelli Veit.
Ed Malzahn became known globally for his trenching equipment. The $5,000 Malzahn scholarships were given to Kylie Casey, Caleb Horne, Brody Roe and Tayley Robedeaux.
Departmental awards were distributed for outstanding performance in academics. It was during one of these presentations by science teacher Tammy Will, that she quipped about her students being “smarticle particles.”
The Oklahoma Blood Institute recognizes students that give blood six times their senior year. Zeb Kelly, Preston Cramton, and Cord Hopper were honored.
Principal Nick Hoover read the names of Wildcat Service Recognition Cords recipients. Each senior receiving the cord was able to document 100 hours of community service.
Morrison National Honor Society Recognition students were esteemed. They must have 3.5 GPA, commit to community service and serve their school through leadership and strong character.
Meridian Technology students were recognized for their achievements.
Outstanding underclassmen were Sara Simons and Seth Dennis. Outstanding Seniors were Paris Warriner and Jared Harmon.
Kari Carr was voted by her colleagues as Site Teacher of the Year and presented with flowers. Senior Citations were announced by Principal Hoover, and were handed out by Superintendent Brent Haken.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
