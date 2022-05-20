Morrison teacher Tammy Will’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics class was given the challenge of constructing a boat out of only cardboard and duct tape.
Then the students took their vessels to the Perry YMCA swimming pool to test their seaworthiness. The results were at times comical, and at times insightful.
The boats that were covered completely with duct tape were sturdier and stayed afloat. Some had cardboard and duct tape paddles, and others simply used their hands to paddle. The boats that were only partly covered with duct tape did not stay afloat very long.
Will had them line up at the side of the pool together and she said the word “GO!”, so they started together. Some vessels stayed afloat the full length of the pool and back. Others sunk rather quickly.
In the first match, Anna Braswell came in fourth place. Chloe Graham won third place; Peyton Adams came in second. Clay Leedy won first place.
In the second race, Audie Williams came in third place, Hallie Vaughan was second place, and Ben Kellogg placed first.
There was a playoff between Clay Leedy and Ben Kellogg. Leedy was the overall champion, as he crouched down in his boat.
Everyone had a good time, and learned about what makes a boat seaworthy. Who would have thought Science could be so much fun?!
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.