OKLAHOMA CITY – Twenty students from across the Oklahoma have been selected to serve on the 2020-2021 Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council.
Among them was Stillwater’s Luke McEndoo. McEndoo is a member of the Stillwater FFA and is also a multi-sport athlete entering his senior year.
The council was created by Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur to develop future agricultural leaders in Oklahoma through professional development, industry exposure and experiential learning. The council consists of upcoming high school seniors interested in learning about and representing the agriculture industry from across the state.
“The Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is extremely proud to invest in the future of Oklahoma agriculture through these young leaders,” said Sec. Arthur. “I am excited to see the impact the Agriculture Youth Council has on our industry.”
Agriculture Youth Council members include: Abby Bell, Bristow; Averee Murray, Owasso; Blake Skidgel, Pawnee; Braden Burns, Kingfisher; Emma Victery, Chickasha; Ellie Neidel, Moore; Jace James, Altus; Jared Stone, Chandler; Jentri Reamy, Owasso; Justin Stark, Kiefer; Lauren Chaney, Grove; Marlie Farris, Granite; Mason Smith, Elk City; McKinzie McAffery, Vinita; Paike McNeil, Bristow; Raven Smith, Calumet; Samatha Stevens, Wright City; Sydney Williams, Durant; Yareli Martinez, Moore.
Council members will serve a year-long term, with approximately seven sessions and multiple volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Sessions will include visits to Oklahoma agricultural companies and organizations, opportunities to learn about the legislative process and job shadows with industry professionals. In addition, students will participate in leadership and professional skill development activities and receive information regarding preparing for college.
