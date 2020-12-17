Modella Art Gallery is coordinating an art exhibit presenting interpretations of the theme: Faces of COVID, from Jan. 14-Feb. 14.
The aim is to motivate our community members to share the lives and stories of COVID through the artist in all of us and to bring faces to the statistics. Please share and encourage your friend, student or loved one to participate.
Each of us is an artist in our own way and has been affected by COVID.
This community project is an acknowledgement of the people we recognize to this pandemic: from the grocer, service workers, advocates, those in healthcare, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, children, husbands, wives, friends; whoever the artist identifies. Deadline for submitting work is Saturday, Dec. 26, at 11 pm.
To enter, submit up to three images with title, dimension, media & brief artist statement to modellaartgallery@gmail.com OR go to the artist call link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsg5CXE1FHDRClYj3CGUVG_uBWxmgFj77qByPot_r8VyRENA/viewform?usp=sf_link
No entry fee. All accepted entries available for sale. Modella Gallery reserves the right to use photographs and/or digital images of any accepted work for the purpose of publicity for either the exhibit or the artist.
The theme is related to the impact of COVID-19, particularly, but not limited to the portrait. Accepting all contemporary and fine art submissions in all mediums. All work must have been completed within 2020. All work must be ready for installation/ready to hang.
