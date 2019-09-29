Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Morrison Lions will have their Fundraiser Auction at the Event Center. A brisket supper starts at 6 p.m., with the silent auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. The live auction will start at 7 p.m.
Anyone wanting to donate items may bring them to the Event Center the night of the auction after 2 p.m. Lions member Joe McKaskle urges, “If you have something to sell, we will sell it!”
Goods for auction this year include baked items, jewelry, a set of four tires, hay and straw bales, crafts, tools, yard equipment and autumn décor.
Some of the worthwhile causes that the funds go toward are National History Day, FFA, Girls and Boys State, Elementary Easter Egg Hunt, Ministerial Alliance, 4-H, Senior Citizens meals and Morrison Schools.
There will be the usual $500 Shopping Spree, which can be used at the winner’s choice of stores. Chances will be $2 each, or six for $10.
There will be the half-card game. Each half card purchased has the corresponding half-card put in the drawing for cash prizes.
Some past projects that the Lions have funded are the swimming pool, and the backstop and fencing for the softball teams.
For further information, call Joe McKaskle at 405-293-0013 or Phil Berkenbile at 405-240-7301.
Girls and Boys Staters share their experience, and officers are installed at American Legion Auxiliary meeting:
A record nine Girls Staters learned about our government at the state level in Norman this past summer. Two boys attended Boys’ State at Miami.
They shared a little about their experience on Sept. 12 at the Red Building in Morrison.
Lila Whitten shared, “We made relationships to last a lifetime. I have a better understanding of how government runs and how all Americans have a voice.”
Morgan Dennis reported, “I really enjoyed the program and was voted the City Reporter.” Kaylyn Raper “loved spending time with other girls; we still speak once a week to each other. I enjoyed helping with the campaigning piece.”
Adyson Blakey said, “I was elected Mayor of my city. This experience gave me a lot of knowledge on politics, and I would go through this program again if I could.”
Boys Stater Trevor Hughes related, “I learned a lot about politics. I made new friends from all walks of life. I got to meet the Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor and learn about the Oklahoma government.”
Clayton Bonds enjoyed meeting new people. “I never studied or was involved in politics; this was extremely eye-opening and a fun experience.”
Kyla Langstraat elaborated on her experience: “I had a really fun and learning experience while campaigning in my city. I made a best friend with my roommate for the week.”
Macy Treat told the audience, “Because of this experience, I have become more informed on politics. I enjoyed bonding with all the other girls.”
Jasmine Warriner said, “At first, I wasn’t excited to go, but it ended up being a great experience and I loved it. I got to learn a lot about politics.”
There were some changes made to the American Legion Charter reflecting that anyone that served after 1941 may join American Legion.
In the Auxiliary Charter they are changing the word of “wife” to “spouse.”
Jody Chisholm, President of the Oklahoma Auxiliary, did the Installation of Officers. The new ALA President is Jennifer Wehrenberg. First and second Vice Presidents are Janet Vincent and Carolyn Christensen, respectively.
The new Secretary is Quatie Jorgensen, and the new Treasurer is Sue Heil. Jeanne Quick is Chaplain, and Historian is Cheryl Langstraat. Sargent at Arms is Virginia Eggers, and Parliamentarian is Cindy Carr.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, from 7 to 8 a.m. the Auxiliary sponsored a Fun Run before the Block Party. Proceeds go to help the veterans’ programs.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.