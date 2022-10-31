On Wednesday morning, five out of six Mulhall-Orlando FFA chapter officers began the long journey to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo.
The National FFA Convention and Expo is a four-day event that takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana every October. It is the largest annual gathering of students and provides numerous opportunities to explore educational and career paths at the expo.
Students also have the option to participate in multiple leadership workshops. This year more than 67,000 members from across the nation attended.
After a few hours on the road, officers Casyn Larman, Hanna Schmidt, Willie Schoonover, Lora Golay, Kaylee Blagden, and advisor Tonya Middleton stopped in St. Louis, Missouri to visit the St. Louis Union Station and to see the Gateway Arch.
After arriving late at night in Indianapolis and a good rest, the officers attended the first three general sessions of convention on Thursday. The Mulhall-Orlando FFA Chapter received the Three Star Chapter Award during the second general session. Officers also had the chance to explore the expo and visit with Oklahoma FFA state officers.
Friday morning the group attended the fourth general session of convention in which Jeremy Schmidt, a member of the community, Ag teacher, and FFA advisor, received the Honorary American FFA Degree. This highly coveted award is only awarded to individuals who have given outstanding service on a national level to agricultural education and the FFA, and it is the highest honor an FFA member can receive.
For the rest of the day, the chapter officers explored Indianapolis, visiting numerous sights such as the National FFA Center and the NCAA Hall of Champions. Finally, the crew of officers began their journey home early Saturday morning and arrived home that afternoon.
“It was an amazing experience that I will never forget,” Kaylee Blagden said when asked about her first trip to Indianapolis.
“I am glad to be home, but National Convention provides an experience that cannot be found anywhere else. It is amazing to see members from across the country, and to hear how they are making a difference in their chapters and communities,” another officer commented.
