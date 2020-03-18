Oklahoma State University announced Wednesday that it will be suspending all transit services beginning Thursday and continuing through April 3. This includes Stillwater and campus transit services, The Ramp para-transit service and The BOB shuttle service to OSU-Tulsa.
“To date there has been no case reported that has a known association with one of our buses,” transit manager Tom Duncan said.“This is a preventive measure aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.”
Oklahoma State University has been closely following the spread of COVID-19 since January and adhering to guidelines from local, state and national health officials. Social distancing to prevent the spread has been a common theme from the CDC and others.
“As we get closer to April 3, we will evaluate the current health crisis and decide if resuming reduced transit services is in the best interest of students and community passengers,” Duncan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.