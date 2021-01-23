Payne County Youth Services, Inc. wrapped up its 11th annual Adopt-a-Family Holiday Program.
Each year the community support for youth and families has grown, meeting numerous important needs.
“We have been fortunate to have our committed donors each year including individuals, families, OSU departments, OSU students, churches, community organizations and local businesses. We thank our donors for helping us to carry this program out as a holiday tradition in our community” said Angie Freeny, Community Relations/Prevention Programs Director for PCYS.
With increased needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the community stepped up to continue the generosity and beyond that we see every holiday season. Multiple families were matched with community donors for needed household items, additional food and wish list gifts, serving 85 individuals this holiday season. “I know the families join me in thanking our donors for their generosity” Freeny said.
For additional information about PCYS services or how you can volunteer or donate, visit the PCYS website at www.pcys.org or find them on Facebook.
– PCYS
