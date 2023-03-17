March 19-25 is recognized as National Safe Place Week. This week serves to raise awareness about the Safe Place program, a national program which brings together youth service agencies, businesses, volunteers, and other community partners to help youth in crisis.
“Unfortunately, every day in our country, young people face troubling issues, such as abuse, neglect, bullying and serious family problems,” said Laurie Jackson, President and CEO of the National Safe Place Network. “It’s up to all of us to offer solutions, places where youth can go to get help. National Safe Place Week is the perfect opportunity for communities across the country to assess and strengthen their safety net for youth, as well as focus on the power of Safe Place as a prevention tool.”
Safe Place consists of a national network of more than 22,000 partnering businesses and community locations, such as fast-food restaurants, convenience stores, fire stations, public buses, and libraries, which display the Safe Place sign in their windows.
As youth enter a designated Safe Place and ask for help, trained staff members connect them to the appropriate youth shelter for assistance.
In addition to Safe Place sites, youth may also access immediate help via TXT 4 HELP, a text-for-support service for youth in crisis. Teens can text the word “safe” and their current location (address, city, state) to 4HELP (44357) to receive a message with the closest Safe Place location and the number for the local youth shelter. Users also have the option to text interactively with a counselor for more help.
Safe Place, operated locally by Payne County Youth Services, Inc., partners with 55 different businesses, community organizations and school districts as Safe Place sites in Stillwater, Perkins, Cushing, Yale, Ripley and Glencoe.
The Safe Place program fulfills a critical need in our communities. Every month an estimated 2 to 4 youth access Safe Place in Payne County and receive services at our emergency youth shelter. As we celebrate National Safe Place week, we celebrate the dedication and support of our Safe Place sites for their partnership in helping keep our youth safe, stated Angie Freeny, PCYS Intervention Services Director.
For more information about the Safe Place program, or to donate to support this important service please contact Angie Freeny at 405-377-3380 and/or visit www.pcys.org , www.nspnetwork.org and www.nationalsafeplace.org.
