Payne County Youth Services, Inc is celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year. A come-and-go reception with refreshments, prior and current staff and boards members, photos from the past and present will be part of the fun. A limited number of 50th Anniversary t-shirts will be available for purchase at the door. The anniversary celebration will be held from 4-6 p.m., on June 9 in the Lowry room at the Stillwater Community Center. A group photo and comments will occur at 5:30 p.m.
PCYS has a long, rich history of providing critical, free services to youth and families in Payne County. Originally established to provide counseling to schools and establish an emergency youth shelter, PCYS has expanded services and capacity throughout Payne County. PCYS programming includes counseling, Safe Place, crisis intervention and response, the emergency youth shelter, transitional living program, suicide prevention education, and prevention and early intervention services that include multiple life skills programs. PCYS also works to address community specific programming and crisis needs.
“We love serving each of the communities in Payne County,” stated Angie Freeny, Prevention/Public Relations Director. “Over the years, we have continuously worked to increase our services in each of the communities we serve, providing comprehensive services to Stillwater, Perkins, Cushing, Ripley, Yale and Glencoe. We have enjoyed long-standing relationships with the schools in each community, providing counseling, crisis and life skills programs. We also receive incredible support from each community’s police departments, fire departments, businesses, organizations, individuals and the Payne County Sheriff’s office, who all work tirelessly to support our youth and families and keep our communities safe. We thank all of our partners in helping us reach this important milestone of 50 years of service.”
“We look forward to seeing previous staff, past and present board members, volunteers, community members and partners at our 50th Anniversary celebration”, added Janet Fultz, Executive Director. “We are honored to be entrusted with the agency and Mission that so many community members started and nurtured for decades. While we have grown significantly, we have stayed focused on our mandate as a truly community-oriented organization and maintained all services at no cost to service recipients. We are grateful to those who have come before us and to our communities for their support.”
For more information, please see the PCYS Facebook page, or visit www.pcys.org. Contact Sheri Gray or Angie Freeny at 405-377-3380.
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.