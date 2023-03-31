The Oklahoma Beta chapter of Pi Beta Phi is excited to announce the construction of its new home at 324 S. Cleveland St. in Stillwater
The chapter will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on April 29, 2023, at the current chapter house to celebrate.
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and the public is invited.
After six decades at the 324 S. Cleveland St. location, the membership and advisers are looking to the future of the chapter, and are excited for the upgrades that are to come.
The new home will be approximately 32,000 square feet, three stories and will hold more than 95 members. It will also feature state of the art technology that will provide a beautiful and safe living environment.
The new home will start construction in May of 2023 and is slated to be completed in August 2024.
“The chapter house is at the heart of each Pi Phi member’s experience, and both current members and alumni are so excited to have a new home to share with so many generations to come,” said Piper Aldridge, Vice President of Community Relations. “Pi Phi has given us so many friendships and memories, and we look forward to making many more in the future with our beautiful new home.”
This is the culmination of three years of campaign fundraising, countless hours of design consultations and numerous strategic planning meetings. KSQ Architects of Tulsa is the project architect, and T. Scott Construction of Oklahoma City is the general contractor.
“Those of us who have worked diligently on the project agree, this house isn’t just a living space; it is a community,” expressed Colette Buxton, President of the Chapter House Corporation and Chairman of the Building Committee. “Some of our fondest memories from college days were made inside the walls of our college home, and the building committee’s goal has been to create a safe, secure and beautiful environment that allows our members to reach their fullest potential.”
Pi Beta Phi’s Oklahoma Beta chapter was the first women’s fraternity at OSU to build a home of their own, located at 923 University. In the late 1950s, planning for the move to a much needed larger home began.
In 1961, groundbreaking took place at 324 S. Cleveland St. Following in 1989, a major addition was accomplished to provide additional living quarters, dining, and a large all-purpose room.
Oklahoma Beta has a long and rich history at Oklahoma State University, being officially chartered on August 12, 1919. Over the years, Oklahoma Beta has been awarded the highest honor possible, The Balfour Cup, by Pi Beta Phi National Headquarters eight times.
