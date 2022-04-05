Local News: Bird Flu in Payne County, not an April fools joke. It’s election day in Stillwater, will voters approve a $9 million bond for a new fire station?
Going deep: Beau and the newsroom discuss how local news can often be misused to amplify discussion around a topic and the responsibility journalists have to determine newsworthiness. National cause célèbre trickles down to concerned local parents when it comes to transgender persons and bathroom policy at schools.
Stillwater News Press Articles mentioned on the show:
- Avian flu found in wild duck in Payne County – https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/avian-flu-found-in-wild-duck-in-payne-county/article_a4f82688-b164-11ec-be1f-134f66eb98a2.html
- Why a new fire station? Chief Terry Essary explains – https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/local_news/why-a-new-fire-station-chief-terry-essary-explains/article_cecd097e-b09c-11ec-b36c-271e155bd672.html
- Stillwater Public Schools addresses bathroom policy rumors – https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/local_news/stillwater-public-schools-addresses-bathroom-policy-rumors/article_2b33e28a-b20c-11ec-8322-2b4753bdf2a2.html
Links to other sources mentioned on the show:
- March 8, 2022 Stillwater Board of Education Meeting – https://livestream.com/stillwaterschools/2022mar8/videos/229784368
- Stillwater Transgender policy shows need for school choice – https://www.ocpathink.org/post/stillwater-transgender-policy-shows-need-for-school-choice
- Loudoun County, Virginia – https://loudounnow.com/?s=transgender
Recorded April 1st, 2022
Episode permalink: https://www.studiostillwater.net/in-the-newsroom-ep40-responsibility-in-reporting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.