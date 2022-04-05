ITN Ep40 Artwork.png

Local News: Bird Flu in Payne County, not an April fools joke. It’s election day in Stillwater, will voters approve a $9 million bond for a new fire station?

Going deep: Beau and the newsroom discuss how local news can often be misused to amplify discussion around a topic and the responsibility journalists have to determine newsworthiness. National cause célèbre trickles down to concerned local parents when it comes to transgender persons and bathroom policy at schools.

Recorded April 1st, 2022

Episode permalink: https://www.studiostillwater.net/in-the-newsroom-ep40-responsibility-in-reporting

