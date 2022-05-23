After an extended hiatus, the newsroom returns to the studio – due to a honeymoon and staff vacations – with a national storytelling award. They also share the stories they wrote in the new Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine published early this month. Ashlynd tells us about painted glass artist Zahraa Azee and her massive art piece for the Stillwater Mosque & Islamic Center. Michelle gives us some insight into star opera singer Sarah Coburn’s visit to OSU. Beau shares his story with Red Dirt Book author Josh Crutchmer who documented stories of red dirt music in Payne County. Chris tells us about restoring a historic downtown building and developer Cory Williams’ efforts to get it preserved. The show wraps up with Ashlynd giving a legislative update on some of the bills authored by local representatives.
Read the new Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine online at https://viewer.joomag.com/stillwater-oklahoma-debut-issue-2022/0457899001650556506 or pick up your copy at the News Press office during business hours, 8-5, M-F.
Stillwater News Press articles mentioned in the show:
- "In the Newsroom" podcast wins Best of CNHI Digital Storytelling award - https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/in-the-newsroom-podcast-wins-best-of-cnhi-digital-storytelling-award/article_61ca20bc-b206-11ec-991c-6f82260f762e.html
- Payne County approves commercial property clean energy program - https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/local_news/payne-county-approves-commercial-property-clean-energy-program/article_ba3ae676-d710-11ec-a57a-cb15472b3c42.html
- Stillwater Public Schools to propose $195 million bond issue - https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/local_news/stillwater-public-schools-to-propose-195-million-bond-issue/article_dad4927e-d0d5-11ec-a677-471c95b9475b.html
- Governor signs bill that could waive fees for juveniles in the court system - https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/governor-signs-bill-that-could-waive-fees-for-juveniles-in-the-court-system/article_067756d8-dae4-11ec-8ae6-d78c24c0e112.html
Recorded May 20, 2022
