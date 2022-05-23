In the Newsroom: 'We are champions at podcast' – Episode 41

Episode 41 of 'In the Newsroom', a podcast by the News Press that gives you "the story behind the story."

After an extended hiatus, the newsroom returns to the studio – due to a honeymoon and staff vacations – with a national storytelling award. They also share the stories they wrote in the new Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine published early this month. Ashlynd tells us about painted glass artist Zahraa Azee and her massive art piece for the Stillwater Mosque & Islamic Center. Michelle gives us some insight into star opera singer Sarah Coburn’s visit to OSU. Beau shares his story with Red Dirt Book author Josh Crutchmer who documented stories of red dirt music in Payne County. Chris tells us about restoring a historic downtown building and developer Cory Williams’ efforts to get it preserved. The show wraps up with Ashlynd giving a legislative update on some of the bills authored by local representatives.

Read the new Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine online at https://viewer.joomag.com/stillwater-oklahoma-debut-issue-2022/0457899001650556506 or pick up your copy at the News Press office during business hours, 8-5, M-F.

Stillwater News Press articles mentioned in the show:

Recorded May 20, 2022

Episode permalink: https://www.studiostillwater.net/in-the-newsroom-ep41-we-are-champions-at-podcast

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you