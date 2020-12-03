Prairie Arts will be holding a one-day, pop-up shot for locally crafted art Saturday.
The pop-up will be outside the building on 1001 S. Duck St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Join us for this special, one-day only, opportunity to purchase beautiful and unique handmade gifts for your loved ones! Up to 20 local artists will set up booths outside of Prairie Arts,” the release reads. “Works available for sale will include: pastel, acrylic and watercolor paintings; fine silver and fused glass jewelry; knitted, crocheted and felted clothing and toys; ceramics; wooden bowls and vases; and hand-forged metal art.”
The event will run alongside the Farmer’s Market, and food will be provided by Good Little Eater, including hot chocolate. There will also be a free fruit and veggie wrapping paper activity.
Find more information at artscenter.okstate.edu/.
– Staff Report
