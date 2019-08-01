Q5: Deadline approaching for Boots and Bandanas tickets

The deadline is quickly approaching for people to make reservations for the Boots and Bandanas fundraiser that supports the Mission of Hope homeless shelter and the Stillwater Community Health Center. Mission of Hope Director Jana Nelson talks about Boots and Bandanas and how you can help.
1. Boots and Bandanas is an annual event that many people put on their calendars. How many years has it been around and how has it changed over the years?
Actually, I just got some information on this yesterday. It turns out this will be our 19th annual Boots and Bandanas. It started in 2001 as a rodeo. The barbecue dinner was added in 2002 and the desert auction was added in 2003 and the rodeo was dropped after 2003. This year, we’re doing something new by adding a silent auction in addition to our live auction.
2. What do the proceeds from Boots and Bandanas support?
Mission of Hope and the Stillwater Community Health Center split the proceeds evenly. The funding really helps us at Mission of Hope in providing supplies for our housing programs, in providing food and even paying salaries if we run short. A lot of our funding comes from grants that are restricted and can only be used for certain things. This money we raise gives us a source of flexible funding for unexpected needs.
3. What can people expect at Boots and Bandanas?
Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour, we’ll serve dinner at 7 p.m. and the auction will start after dinner. We auction a variety of things, but something Boots and Bandanas is really known for is the deserts. Former State Rep. Lee Denney always brings something amazing. This year, she’s bringing a blackberry cobbler and Mary Ann Grimsley always donates three homemade deserts throughout the year. That’s always popular. One thing that’s always a big ticket item for us is a dinner with wine pairings for 10 people that is donated by Robert Raab. We’ll also have other things like a baseball signed by Matt Holliday. One really special thing we’re doing this year is having a client from each of the programs speak to give people insight into what we do and how it changes people’s lives.
4. Where and when will the event be held?
Boots and Bandanas begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Meditations, 1205 N. Country Club Rd., with a cocktail hour and a cash bar. The barbecue dinner starts at 7 p.m.
5. What do you still need and how can people help?
We really just need people to come enjoy the evening. Individual ticket sales are down a little this year. We’re doing well on donations for the auctions, so we don’t really need anything else for that. Tickets cost $65 each or you can sponsor a table of eight people for $600. You can make your reservations at the Stillwater Community Health Center or by calling them at 405-743-3173. People can also email stillwater.bootsandbandanas@gmail.com and then pay at the door on Thursday, if they need to. I’ll check that email Monday morning. We have to turn in our final head count by Monday.
– Michelle Charles
